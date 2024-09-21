Sammy Guevara Looks Back On Being Cody Rhodes’ Final Opponent In AEW

ROH World Tag Team Champion “The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara appeared on Conversation With DDP on the DDP YOGA YouTube channel to talk about a number of topics, including being Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes’ final opponent in AEW and defeating him for the TNT Title in a Ladder Match at Dynamite: Beach Break 2022.

Guevara said, “Going into that match, Cody, you know him. He wants to give the people a show they’re never gonna forget. I didn’t know it at the time, maybe he did, but that was also his final AEW match. He could have easily phoned it in, but he gave it 110%. He wanted to do so much craziness, and so going into it, I know what Cody’s mindset is, it’s just go balls to the walls. So I’m thinking of all these crazy things. On the plane, the whole time, I’m just thinking, ‘What can we do?’ I know The Hardys, they would do a move where Jeff Hardy would spring off the top rope, over the ladder, into a leg drop, and then I thought, ‘What can I do? Something like that?’ Oh, if he’s over there, a cutter? Is that even possible? The only tricky part was if that ladder that I sprang up to jump off of kicks out behind me, we’re gonna have a Botchamania moment, you know? That’s definitely not what you want on live TV. It’s just go big or go home, and it’s one of those moments that’s gonna live on past me, I feel like. I’m so happy it worked out.”

You can check out Guevara’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)