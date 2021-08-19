Sammy Guevara Proposes To His Girlfriend Before Dynamite Goes On The Air

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Prior to the August 18th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite going on the air, Sammy Guevara proposed to his girlfriend inside the ring. She accepted the proposal and the two hugged.

On behalf of PWMania.com, congratulations to the couple!

