Sammy Guevara Proposes To His Girlfriend Before Dynamite Goes On The Air

Prior to the August 18th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite going on the air, Sammy Guevara proposed to his girlfriend inside the ring. She accepted the proposal and the two hugged.

On behalf of PWMania.com, congratulations to the couple!

♥️ Congratulations to @sammyguevara and his fiancée on the engagement! Watch the unedited video of the proposal from earlier tonight. Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/cUHXSzxpow — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 19, 2021

Sammy Guevara just proposed to his girlfriend! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/VuNYkLjGOR — ⌨️ Patches Chance 💖💜💙 (@patcheschance) August 18, 2021