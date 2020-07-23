Sammy Guevara Returns On AEW Dynamite (Video)

As seen during Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite broadcast, Sammy Guevara made his return after being suspended for some comments from a 2016 podcast interview where he joked about wanting to “rape” Sasha Banks. Guevara previously apologized to Sasha both privately and publicly and Banks accepted his apology after the two spoke on the phone.

Guevara was disguised as Serpentico and helped Chris Jericho and Jake Hager defeat Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.