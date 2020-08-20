Sammy Guevara Reveals Wild Spot He Wanted To Do In Stadium Stampede Match

Sammy Guevara recently appeared on the AEW Unrestricted podcast.

During the appearance, he revealed the idea that he came up, which was to jump off a portion of the stadium that was used to host the Stadium Stampede Match at the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event.

Here is what he had to say:

“I kept texting Tony (Khan) saying I would jump off the stadium. The stadium is like 200 feet or something like that. I think he thought I was joking so I texted him again and said I was serious. They got this stunt coordinator. We were only approved for 40 feet, so the stadium was out of the question. I wanted to do some cool flip or dive and then it slowly changed to, what if we give you a Canadian (destroyer)? I trusted Kenny to do the one-winged angel. It was raining during the whole thing. We had to stop filming as there was a storm passing by. At almost 5 A.M. when we started filming this thing, that’s when we went up there. I banged my shin getting up on that platform and it blew up like a balloon the next morning. Kenny and I were standing up there and I was thinking, this is the way I go. This is it for me. It’s the last thing of the match. We’ve been up forever and of course, it’s raining and wet. I remember being up there and looking down and thinking if this is it, I had a good run. It was a scary moment.”

(H/T to WrestlingNews.co)