Sammy Guevara Says Tay Conti Is the Highlight of His AEW Career

While speaking on Barstool Rasslin, former three-time TNT champion Sammy Guevara discussed his relationship with Tay Coni and how his television run with her has been his best AEW moment thus far.

“That’s the thing, there’s the golf cart, there’s me getting superkicked by Matt Jackson, there’s the Stadium Stampede, there’s Blood & Guts, there’s my time beating Miro. I’ve had moment, after moment, after moment, after moment here in AEW. I’m humble. The thing is, moment, after moment, after moment, but the thing is, the highlight is being with this beautiful woman.”

Guevara is currently involved in a feud with TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, where he has turned heel alongside Tay Conti.

You can watch the interview below: