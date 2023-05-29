Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo Announce They Are Expecting A Child Together

Congratulations are in order for Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo.
“The Spanish God” was accompanied by his better-half and dusted off the cue cards for his ring entrance in the Four Pillars co-main event for the AEW World Championship at AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
While making his way out with Melo, the two dusted off their old cue-card entrance routine, with Guevara and Melo flipping through cue cards until they revealed that they are expecting a child together.
Check out a photo from the entrance below.
Congratulations are in order for "The Spanish God" Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo, as the happy #AEW couple announce at #AEWDoN that they are expecting a child together … #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/nsWZp0trA8
— Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) May 29, 2023