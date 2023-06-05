Sammy Guevara Tells Back Story Behind He & Tay Melo’s Pregnancy Announcement

“The Spanish God” was nervous to make his big personal announcement at AEW Double Or Nothing 2023.

During a recent interview with TMZ, Sammy Guevara spoke about getting nervous for his AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 ring entrance, which saw he and Tay Melo reveal to the public that they are expecting their first child together.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On being more nervous for pregnancy announcement than his match at AEW Double Or Nothing 2023: “I was personally more excited for the entrance [and reveal]. I feel like we were like opposite. She was more nervous for me for the match, and I was more nervous, excited for the entrance. I had to snap out of it. I almost started crying. It was just very surreal. Us four young guys, wrestling for the world title and then right before that, going out there and announcing we’re having a baby.

On the reaction from the crowd to the announcement, as well as his relationship with the fans, who are starting to come around on him again: “The crowd’s coming back around on me. We were not always the most loved people out there. For them to give us that big reaction. Everyone’s happy, showing us the love. It was just like, overwhelming in a way where I was like, ok, we gotta get back into it.”

