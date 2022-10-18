Sammy Guevara Will Be a Backstage Reporter and Commentator for Floyd Mayweather’s Fight

Sammy Guevara has been added to the Global Titans Fight Series broadcast team for the November 13th event in Dubai, which will feature Floyd Mayweather vs. YouTuber Deji.

The AEW star will be a backstage reporter and commentator for the show. Bobby Fish, a former AEW star, will make his pro boxing debut on this card against Boateng Prempeh.

Guevara headlined AEW’s third-anniversaryanniversary edition of Dynamite on the same night he was involved in a backstage brawl with Andrade El Idolo. Guevara recently addressed backstage issues and more in a vlog, which you can view by clicking here.

As long as it doesn’t conflict with the AEW schedule, AEW President Tony Khan has been open to allowing his wrestlers to work on the independent scene and with promotions he works with, such as NJPW.