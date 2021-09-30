Sammy Guevara Wins AEW TNT Championship, Will Defend Against Bobby Fish Next Week, Miro Reacts

Sammy Guevara is your new AEW TNT Champion. Last night’s AEW Dynamite main event saw Guevara defeat Miro to capture the strap. The show ended with a big celebration as other wrestlers joined Guevara in the ring. The crowd also went wild for the title change.

This is Guevara’s first title reign in AEW. Miro held the title for 136 days, winning it from Darby Allin back on the May 12 edition of AEW Dynamite.

Miro took to Twitter last night with a reaction to the title loss. The self-proclaimed “God’s Favorite Champion” wrote, “Me and my God are going to talk.”

Former WWE NXT Superstar Bobby Fish is scheduled to make his AEW debut on next week’s Second Anniversary edition of Dynamite on TNT. He called Guevara out after the show and the challenge was accepted.

“I’d like to congratulate the new TNT Champion @sammyguevara and be the first to challenge him for that title. Ready to walk through the forbidden door! @AEWonTNT,” Fish wrote.

The Fish vs. Guevara match was confirmed as Tony Schiavone interviewed Guevara in a dark segment after Dynamite went off the air. Guevara said when he got back to his phone to call his girlfriend about the title win, he saw Fish sent him a text message, and he was here to accept the challenge. Fish’s appearance on next week’s Dynamite is not currently expected to be a one-off appearance for AEW, according to PWInsider.

.@sammyguevara throws his body at @ToBeMiro and they tumble to the outside – Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/PlD7QAcVJI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 30, 2021

Spanish fly from the Spanish God @sammyguevara! Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/CnnhZka7oW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 30, 2021

History has been in Rochester on a very special night! @sammyguevara is the NEW TNT Champion! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/LYnn52rxKo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 30, 2021

Me and my God are going to talk. — Miro (@ToBeMiro) September 30, 2021