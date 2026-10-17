Samoa Joe Addresses Retirement Plans And His Future In AEW

Samoa Joe has opened up about his future in professional wrestling, revealing that he has yet to establish a timeline for his eventual retirement.

The veteran wrestler, who has competed for WWE, TNA Wrestling, Ring of Honor and AEW throughout his career, discussed his remaining goals during a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling.

Rather than focusing on when he might step away from the ring, Joe explained that his priority is continuing to entertain fans and deliver memorable performances. “I mean, really, just putting on meaningful, fun matches for the fans,” Joe said. “I think trying to consistently give people something to tune in for and have a good time with.”

Having spent more than two decades in professional wrestling, Joe acknowledged that retirement is something he has considered, although he has not settled on a specific date. “Listen, what my time frame is (for retirement) kind of still not quite nailed down, but I will say this,” Joe continued. “I want to leave as many good memories as I can while I have the opportunity, and I think that’s just kind of the best way to approach things right now.”

Joe’s comments suggest that he remains focused on making the most of his remaining time as an active competitor rather than setting a definitive endpoint for his career.

For now, the AEW star intends to continue delivering meaningful matches and creating lasting memories for wrestling fans, with no retirement date officially established.