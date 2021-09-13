Samoa Joe Appearing On RAW Tonight?

Samoa Joe was reportedly scheduled for tonight’s WWE RAW episode from Boston.

As noted over the weekend, it was announced that Joe is relinquishing the NXT Title due to an injury. There is no word on what will happen to the NXT Title now, but Tuesday’s reset show is scheduled to feature LA Knight vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Pete Dunne to crown a new #1 contender.

In an update, Joe was reportedly scheduled to appear on tonight’s RAW, according to Fightful Select. It was noted that an original script for tonight’s RAW had Joe appearing.

There is no word yet on what Joe was going to do on RAW, or if he will still appear, but the planned segment was said to be in relation to promoting the NXT re-launch episode set for this Tuesday night.