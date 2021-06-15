Samoa Joe Backstage For NXT Tonight

Samoa Joe is currently backstage for tonight’s NXT at the Capitol Wrestling Center, according to PWInsider. There was no confirmation that Joe will return tonight but he is rumored to be back for a non-wrestling role, possibly to replace William Regal as GM.

Here is the NXT line up for tonight-

-Io Shirai addresses the NXT crowd

-The Million Dollar Man holds coronation ceremony for LA Knight and the Million Dollar championship

-Imperium vs. Breezango

-Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro vs. Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai

-William Regal brings change to NXT?

-Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (Tornado Rules)

-KUSHIDA defends NXT Cruiserweight Championship in a open challenge