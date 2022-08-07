Samoa Joe Calls Twitter a “Tribal Registry”

AEW star Samoa Joe is not a fan of what Twitter has evolved into because it often serves as a place for fan opinion and tribal warfare between both WWE and AEW fans.

Wrestlers receive a lot of unfavorable messages. Having stated that, it can be difficult to communicate with their real fans.

Joe expressed his thoughts on the social networking site Twitter by writing the following:

This ceased being a app for communication a long time ago. This is a tribal registry now. A place that leaves very little room for a logical change in opinion let alone the dialogue that would produce that. Handy for Press releases though. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) August 6, 2022

