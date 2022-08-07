Samoa Joe Calls Twitter a “Tribal Registry”

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

AEW star Samoa Joe is not a fan of what Twitter has evolved into because it often serves as a place for fan opinion and tribal warfare between both WWE and AEW fans. 

Wrestlers receive a lot of unfavorable messages. Having stated that, it can be difficult to communicate with their real fans.

Joe expressed his thoughts on the social networking site Twitter by writing the following:

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR