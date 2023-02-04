Samoa Joe Claims He’s the Most Fined Guy in TNA History

Samoa Joe recently spoke with The Sessions with Renée Paquette for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Joe claims that he must have received more fines and suspensions than anyone else in TNA.

“I think I am the most fiend/suspended guy in TNA history. Maybe not by this point, I don’t know. [Renee asks what for] You know, I just get upset, you know, at things and I just wouldn’t handle it the right way. And I flipped but well, here’s the thing. It’s never physical. You know, I’ve never assaulted anybody, never gonna threaten anybody’s life.”

“It’s not me, but I think if anybody’s been around when I’m – which I guess you have when I’m hot. And I’m shouting about things I’m told it’s like, very terrifying. And it seems very like violence is about to pop off and stuff.”

“So I mean, I think that’s really the gist. I remember the times there was like, anytime I had a big pop-off and somebody else would have something similar. Like I was always punished way more and it was like we were just scarier. It’s like, all right, cool.”

(h/t to tjrwrestling.net for the transcription)