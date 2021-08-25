Samoa Joe Comments On Possible Return To RAW or Smackdown and The State of NXT

New WWE NXT Champion Samoa Joe did an interview with SO CATCH by Hal 2 just prior to the NXT Takeover 36 PPV event. During the interview, Joe commented on a possible return to RAW or Smackdown:

“That’s always in the cards, let’s be honest. Raw and SmackDown and NXT are the three rotating brands in WWE. I think at this point, especially in the last decade, you can say anything can happen. So I think it’s foolish to discount that fact. I think me saying that now would lead to me looking like a fool in a couple of years.”

Joe also commented on the state of NXT and what Vince McMahon thinks of the brand:

“I think he perceives it as the future of his company. I think he’s heavily invested in it. You know it’s funny, I read all this stuff that I hear from people. At the same time, he’s probably the biggest proponent of its existence and much of what has happened in it thus far.

NXT is the future of WWE, and its a big reason why I’m excited to be associated with it. Because I get to delve into the future. I get to work on new things and new projects and new stars in the world. At this point in my career I’m very excited to be involved with it.”