Samoa Joe Confirmed for Peacock’s “Twisted Metal” Series

According to Deadline, ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe has signed on to play the dual role of Sweet Tooth, voiced by actor Will Arnett, in Peacock’s Twisted Metal series.

Twisted Metal is based on the PlayStation video games of the same name. Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television, a branch of Universal Studio Group, will collaborate on the project.

Joe’s Sweet Tooth is described as “a hilarious and terrifying hulk of a man, who is as emotional as he is cunning. A lover of chaos, this majestic rage-filled killer dons an ever-smiling clown mask and uses ‘Lost Vegas’ as his own personal kill-ground, all while he drives his infamous doomsday ice cream truck.”

Twisted Metal is written by Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith and is based on Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick’s original take. The half-hour action comedy about “a motor-mouthed outsider John Doe (Anthony Mackie) offered a chance at a better life — but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all-too-familiar ice cream truck.”

Mike Mitchell, Tahj Vaughans, and Lou Beatty Jr. will appear in recurring appearances. Mitchell will play Stu, who is best friends with Mike, who will be played by Vaughans. They’ve been compared to the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of this universe, and as a pair, they’re often more followers than fighters. Tommy, a grizzled and weathered cartographer who knows the dangers of the Wild Midwest, will be played by Warren Beatty Jr.

Among those who appear in the series are Neve Campbell, Thomas Hayden Church, and Richard Cabral.

Kitao Sakurai, who will also direct multiple episodes, as well as Reese, Wernick, Arnett, and Marc Forman via their Electric Avenue production company, Jason Spire of Inspire Entertainment, Peter Principato of Artists First, Asad Qizilbash, and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions, and Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios, will executive produce alongside Mackie and showrunner Smith.

There is no information on when production will begin or when the Twisted Metal series will air on Peacock, but we will keep you updated. There’s also no news on how Joe’s schedule with AEW and ROH will be affected, if at all.

