Samoa Joe Crowned TNT Champion on AEW Dynamite, Wardlow Returns

By
PWMania.com Staff
-
(Photo Credit: AEW)

In the main event of this week’s AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe defeated Darby Allin in a no holds barred match to reclaim the TNT Title. Joe won the match by hitting Allin with a muscle buster on the ring boards, which Allin had exposed earlier in the match.

Wardlow returned to the ring after the match and fought Joe. Wardlow attempted a powerbomb, but Joe escaped.

Click here for AEW Dynamite results. You can check out a clip from the match below:

