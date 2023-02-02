Samoa Joe Crowned TNT Champion on AEW Dynamite, Wardlow Returns

In the main event of this week’s AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe defeated Darby Allin in a no holds barred match to reclaim the TNT Title. Joe won the match by hitting Allin with a muscle buster on the ring boards, which Allin had exposed earlier in the match.

Wardlow returned to the ring after the match and fought Joe. Wardlow attempted a powerbomb, but Joe escaped.

Click here for AEW Dynamite results. You can check out a clip from the match below:

The challenger, the self-proclaimed King of Television @SamoaJoe, is ready 👊#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/lkjRHYeGh5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023

TNT Champion @DarbyAllin, with the thumb-tack studded jacket, goes straight for @SamoaJoe!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/EMAlw8P8Rc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023

NO ONE IS SAFE!@SamoaJoe vs. Champion @DarbyAllin for the TNT Title is happening RIGHT NOW on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/3Ehsm62mXt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023

It's truly NO HOLDS BARRED as the violence spills out all over the arena!@SamoaJoe @DarbyAllin#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/xIpGPpXUwr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023

The champ @DarbyAllin laying in the chops, but an enraged @SamoaJoe returns the violence!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Ps6JTzemTu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023

That was NOT what @DarbyAllin intended#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/dv0JA8CSQD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023

Pure. Violence.@DarbyAllin vs. @SamoaJoe for the TNT Title is truly NO HOLDS BARRED!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/1ncAlNFes0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023

#AndNEW!!! The King of Television reigns again as @SamoaJoe reclaims the TNT Title, after a BRUTAL match here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/xtulq2FUlf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023