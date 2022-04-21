Samoa Joe On His WWE Release and Negative Feedback Towards Satnam Singh

In an interview with NYPost.com, AEW star Samoa Joe talked about being released from WWE:

“I wasn’t overly frustrated with everything. I mean, things like that happen. It worked out at times and sometimes it didn’t and that’s how it goes. I don’t really sit here and dwell on things and punish myself over things that I cannot change or never will be changed. I’m squarely focused on what’s ahead of me and not behind.”

Joe also addressed negative feedback towards Satnam Singh’s debut with AEW:

“I think hemming and hawing over minor things like that are ridiculous,” he said. “I understand people have their opinions and feel a certain way about it, but I personally think it’s silly to sit here and continue to harp on it.”