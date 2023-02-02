Samoa Joe Receives Stitches After TNA Title Victory on AEW Dynamite

As PWMania.com previously reported, ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe won the AEW TNT Title from Darby Allin in the No Holds Barred main event at Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite from Dayton, OH.

Joe was covered in blood after the match, which featured multiple weapons and high-risk spots. After the bout, he took to Twitter to reveal that he needed stitches to close a wound on his face.

“When you gaze upon me, know you are in the presence of your betters. The King has Spoken,” Joe wrote, along with the GIF below.

Wardlow returned in the post-match angle to start brawling with Joe, but Joe avoided the powerbomb. Wardlow is set to resume his feud with his former tag team partner now that he has recovered from a reported injury. Joe had previously retained the AEW TNT Title over Wardlow on the December 28 New Year’s Smash Dynamite, but Allin took it from Joe the following week and held it for only 28 days before Joe became a two-time TNT Champion on this week’s show.

Joe’s full tweet is available below: