Samoa Joe Reflects On Working As Commentator In WWE

“The Samoan Submission Machine” has a history in the commentary booth.

Samoa Joe recently spoke with Under The Ring for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about his time as a commentator for WWE and whether he would ever consider a return to the commentary world in AEW or ROH.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On enjoying his time as a commentator: “I am not a traditionally trained broadcaster, so it was just a lot of listening, on-the-job training, kind of figuring out the lay of the land and how things go. You don’t get much time to do that, especially in WWE. But luckily we had that opportunity and it was fun, it was fun while I did it. To be able to be part of the storytelling for a lot of your contemporaries, who you respect greatly and you want to see them do well. It was a really fun opportunity and I enjoyed it.”

On if he would consider a commentary return in AEW or ROH: “I’ve stopped trying to predict my future as it’s gone so chaotic and crazy. I am just kind of riding the wave.”

