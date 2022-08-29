Samoa Joe Reportedly Set For AEW, ROH Return

“Joe is gonna kill you! Joe is gonna kill you!”

You can almost hear the chants already.

The Samoan Submission Machine is on his way back to All Elite Wrestling, as Samoa Joe has finished his outside commitments for the television project he was working on during his off-time from the promotion.

Samoa Joe has been out of action from AEW and ROH since defending the ROH Television Championship against Jay Lethal at the ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022 pay-per-view in July.

The pro wrestling veteran was filming for the upcoming Peacock series, “Twisted Metal,” a program based on the video game of the same name.

Showrunner for the “Twisted Metal” series coming to Peacock, Michael Jonathan Smith, noted via social media this weekend that the first season of the new show wrapped up filming on Saturday.

This sets the stage for the AEW and ROH return of Samoa Joe, who will be featured on the aforementioned “Twisted Metal” series on Peacock as the dual-role of Sweet Tooth, the main character on the series, which is being voiced by Will Arnett.

Check out the aforementioned comments regarding the conclusion of filming of season one of Peacock’s “Twisted Metal” via the tweet embedded below courtesy of showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith.