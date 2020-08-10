Samoa Joe Returning To Action?, MVP Speaks Out On RAW Underground

MVP recently did an interview with Newsweek.com and discussed the RAW Underground segments:

You and the rest of Hurt Business now run RAW Underground. The segment was a shock to us watching, how was it pitched to you?

“It was a shock for us, too. Shane McMahon explained to us the concept of what they wanted to do and I thought, ‘Wow, that’s pretty cool,’ and you know, we’re all competitive athletes in combat sports so it was like, ‘Yeah, OK, that’s right up our alley.’

Creatively it was just go in there and beat people up and that’s what we do. We did and it worked out wonderfully and we’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback. Overall, the reaction to RAW Underground has been favorable and, of course, the Hurt Business going in there and wrecking shop, that’s also been pretty favorable. I’m stoked. I’m excited to see what happens with RAW Underground going forward because it’s just a different sight with a different flavor, different vibe and it seems pretty cool. I think people who weren’t initially sold on it, I think anything that is new sometimes takes a little getting used to. I liked it right away.”

MVP also teased a match against Samoa Joe who has been out of action with a concussion:

You’ve worked with younger guys like Apollo, Ricochet, Cedric, but is there someone else you want to work with?

“There’s always someone. I was talking recently with Aleister Black and his talent has impressed me. He’s a guy that impresses me in the ring and out of the ring and in the locker room. He’s got that old-school mentality emerging as a locker room leader in his own right and he’s gifted.

What I understand, ole Samoa Joe is gonna be back in action and over the years Samoa Joe and I have been great friends, but we’ve never ever faced each other. At this stage of my career, I think I feel a lot more confident facing him, knowing that I got Bobby and Shelton backing me up—but I also know that wouldn’t phase Joe in the least.

There’s a number of guys that are coming along and that I’m looking forward to having an opportunity to work with in some capacity.”