Samoa Joe Returns To Raw Commentary Table

Samoa Joe is set to return to the WWE RAW announce team. Joe is currently at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando for the RAW tapings that will air tonight and next Monday night, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. There’s no word yet on if Joe will work both episodes, but he is working at least one of the shows.

Joe did RAW commentary work in late 2019 while injured and was praised for the role. For this week’s tapings it wasn’t clear if Joe is calling the red brand action with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton, or if he is replacing one of those announcers.

Joe wrapped his 30-day suspension for his first violation of the WWE Wellness Policy before WrestleMania 36, but he wasn’t brought back to TV because he hadn’t been medically cleared to compete from his most recent concussion. As we’ve noted, Joe suffered a concussion during the shoot for WWE’s “RAW: Must Be Monday” commercial back in February, when taking a bad table bump from The Authors of Pain. That concussion was his second concussion in less than one month. Joe suffered a broken thumb back in September and didn’t return to the ring on RAW until late December. He then suffered a concussion while doing a dive on the January 27 RAW episode, returned to action for one week, and then suffered the second concussion at the commercial shoot in early February. He then tested positive to violate the WWE Wellness Policy. It also wasn’t clear if Joe has been cleared for in-ring action yet, but he has been brought back for the commentary work.