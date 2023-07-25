Samoa Joe Says Stokely Hathaway Is Like His “Little Screwball Brother”

Samoa Joe and Stokely Hathaway have an interesting relationship.

“The King of Television” recently spoke with an interview with Wrestle Zone, during which he opened up about his working relationship with Stokely.

“Stokely, he’s very much in control,” Joe said. “He’s doing his best. I just serve as an advisory committee to most of his moves and actions and things that he does. When he decides to breathe, eat, go anywhere. So that’s really kind of the basis of our relationship. I’m glad that he trusts me enough to advise him to do the right things, and so far, he has not disappointed. If he does, I just really hope he’s ready for the consequences that could come down from terrible decisions.”

Joe continued, comparing Stokely to being like his “little screwball brother.”

“He’s so crazy sometimes,” he said. “He is wild. It’s our little language. He’s like, ‘Stop extorting me,’ but it’s just like a big brother-little brother. Little brother, you gotta do a little more work than big brother, but that’s just the nature of things. He always has little funny cute pet names for things that I do, and extortion is one of them. What can I say? He’s a screwball.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below.