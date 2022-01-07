Samoa Joe Speaks On His WWE Departure

As reported earlier tonight, Samoa Joe has been released as part of the major overhaul of WWE NXT and WWE Performance Center staff that kicked off on Wednesday.

Joe posted a statement tonight and commented on being grateful for the talent he got to work with. He also said he’s excited for the future. The full statement reads like this-

“Extremely fortunate and grateful to all the young & amazing talent I had the pleasure of working with in the past months. Only saddened at the loss of an ‘excuse’ to see their continued growth & achievement . I am very excited for there future,….. and mine [upside-down face emoji]”

Joe had been working behind-the-scenes as a coach in NXT as of late, and he helped out with recent tryout camps. There is no word yet on what Joe has planned for his future, or what kind of non-compete clause he is under, but we will keep you updated.