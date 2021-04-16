Samoa Joe Speculation, Bo Dallas Moving Away From Wrestling?, Chelsea Green

Here are some additional backstage news and notes regarding the WWE releases that were announced on Thursday, April 15th:

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com confirmed that all of the released talent from Thursday have the standard 90-day non-compete clause and will still be paid through July 14th.

– Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com speculated on what happened with Joe, “My gut is this was a decision by the company to cut some of their finances from the board before Quarter 1 of 2021 is publicly released on 4/22 and Joe was one of those trapped in the crossfire.”

– Bo Dallas could be moving away from wrestling as Meltzer noted that Dallas has been working in real estate in preparation for life after WWE.

– On Friday morning, Chelsea Green issued follow-up comments regarding her release from WWE: