WWE has announced that Samoa Joe is suspended for his first violation of the Wellness Policy. The full announcement was released this afternoon-

WWE® SUSPENDS NUUFOLAU SEANOA STAMFORD, CONN., February 25, 2020 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) has suspended Nuufolau Seanoa (Samoa Joe) for 30 days effective Monday, February 24, for his first violation of the company’s talent wellness policy.