Samoa Joe Talks About His Status For AEW ALL IN, Reveals Possible Opponent

Samoa Joe recently appeared as a guest on the Battleground podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Samoan Submission Machine” spoke about possibly wrestling Zack Sabre Jr. at the upcoming AEW ALL IN 2023 premium live event.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On possibly wrestling Zack Sabre Jr. at AEW ALL IN 2023: “It might be (Wembley Stadium could be the stage for Zack Sabre Jr. & I to battle it out) but Zack, he’s home, right? Does he really want that to happen to him in his backyard? Mum can finally make it out for the matches and I smear you all over the canvas. Do you really wanna ruin Christmas? That’s all I’m really saying here because it’s gonna be awkward coming out of summertime and you can’t walk right. It’s just me, you know? If I’m thinking about the family events and how I wanna arrange this and I’m Zack, I’m like, eh, maybe not the best time to really go after Joe so yeah, we’ll see.”

On how regardless of opponent, he will be at the AEW ALL IN 2023 show at Wembley Stadium in London, England: “I know I’m gonna be there and somebody’s gonna have a bad night but hopefully it’s not one of the local boys, you know? Because we all wanna have a pint afterwards. Call it kissing cousins and just walk away from it okay, right? No big deal. Everybody is friends and family.”

