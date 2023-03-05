Samoa Joe Talks About Twisted Metal Series, Playing King Shark In Suicide Squad Video Game

Samoa Joe recently spoke with the folks from Wrestle Zone to promote tonight’s AEW Revolution 2023 premium live event from the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA.

During the discussion, “The King of TV” hyped the upcoming “Twisted Metal” series and spoke about being included in the Suicide Squad video game.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how he thinks a lot of fans will enjoy the Twisted Metal series: “I can say this — I would imagine it’s closer than a lot of people would expect. [Twisted Metal is] another project I’m really excited to see the light of day and I think a lot of fans will enjoy it. I wouldn’t be too impatient. A lot of those announcements are on the horizon, hopefully. I think you will [get something] soon. I really, really do have a good feeling about this, just in my heart.”

On playing King Shark in the upcoming Suicide Squad video game: “Yes, I know there will be probably more stuff coming out very, very much sooner than later, and some pretty cool [stuff] man. There’s a lot I can tell you that I can’t say anything about. There’ll be some pretty cool announcements, man, and some pretty — I guarantee, some surprises, some things that will surprise a lot of the fans, what’s popping up in the game. It’s Rocksteady Studios. they did all the Arkham games, which are amazing, and they haven’t really, just kind of based on what I’ve seen, they haven’t let up for this game, so I’m really excited about it. I’m really excited for the world to get to see a lot of this stuff and for me to be able to talk about it freely and not worry about these ideas.”

Check out the complete interview at WrestleZone.com.