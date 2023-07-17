Samoa Joe Talks About Working With CM Punk In AEW, Possibly Wrestling ZSJ

Samoa Joe recently appeared as a guest on the Under The Ring podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Samoan Submission Machine” spoke about reviving his rivalry with CM Punk from their old days in ROH for the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament on AEW Collision.

“I mean, really, it’s to be expected,” said Joe. “I found that throughout my career, the same cast of characters seem to have their head pop up and (CM) Punk is definitely in that realm within those cast of characters so to see us back in the ring against each other one more time, it’s no big surprise.”

Also during the interview, Joe spoke about possibly sharing the ring with Zack Sabre Jr.

“You know, Zack Sabre, stylistically, he’s very, very unique and people say, ‘Oh, well he’s just an older style.’ No, he has a very modern style that has a lot of older sensibilities to it and yeah, he’s just a tremendous athlete,” Joe said. “He’s very, very entertaining, very, very skilled at what he does and sometimes you need that kind of contrast in styles. Styles make fights and I think somewhere down the line, me and Zack would be a very, very interesting one.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to POSTWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.