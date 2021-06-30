Samoa Joe Talks Wanting To Wrestle Again, Goal Of Becoming Three-Time NXT Champion

Samoa Joe did an interview with Sports Illustrated to talk about his return to WWE NXT after getting fired by the company back in April.

Joe has previously talked about how his NXT return came about that sees him as the enforcer for NXT GM William Regal as he’s not cleared to wrestle right now due to concussion-related injuries.

In the interview, Joe made it clear that he wants to be a three-time NXT Champion and wrestle again. Here are the highlights:

Wanting to become a three-time NXT Champion: “Guys on the roster, they’ve told me they want this matchup, too,” Joe says. “I couldn’t really pay heed to that when I was on Raw. Those matchups weren’t going to happen then. But now I’m here. Let’s see if they’re still as loud.”

Wanting one more run: “It means the world to me that people honor my legacy and have good memories about matches I’ve been in,” Joe says. “That really means a lot. But I’ve always been focused on what I can do next. I don’t want to dwell on accolades. I didn’t build my career off fond memories. I do what I do and give the fans something to look forward to.”

Getting to return to NXT: “I have to admit, I’ve spent a bit of time in the confines of NXT, and it does feel like home,” Joe says. “Unfortunately, I do have a horrible habit of wrecking the house.”