Samoa Joe Teases CM Punk Rivalry Ahead Of AEW Collision Premiere In Chicago

Any Chicago natives want smoke with Samoa Joe?

Let him know before June 17!

Samoa Joe recently appeared as a guest on The Kick Rocks Wrestling Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling, during which he spoke at length about the new AEW Collision show and teasing a rivalry with CM Punk, which has been rumored for when “The Best In The World” returns to the company at the show in his hometown of Chicago, Ill. at the United Center on June 17.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On AEW Collision: “Obviously it’s exciting to add another show to the lineup for AEW. Doing Saturday night wrestling, I mean, obviously if the TV model was anything like it has been in the past, I would kind of believe some of those comments. But it’s a very different world and a very different environment. I think Saturday nights are a really great night. I’ve always enjoyed events that I’ve seen on Saturday nights. To have the opportunity to kind of give a lot of the AEW roster to kind of give a lot of the AEW roster that maybe doesn’t get enough time throughout the week and showcase a lot of the talent that we’ve had, and I think that’s a valid criticism. When you look at the AEW roster, you see the tremendous, talented athletes, there’s almost not enough time to see them all. I think AEW Collision will be able to definitely expand the fan experience as far as the wrestlers that you get to see.”

On opportunities that AEW Collision will create: “More shows create more opportunities, absolutely. I think this is definitely an example. I think for years, people have been saying they wanted to see more and different talents on AEW, and some talents have more of a chance to be showcased in a longer format, and I think Collision is gonna definitely offer up those opportunities, as well as bringing your favorite AEW stars to one more night a week.”

On teasing a rivalry with CM Punk: “I know I’m gonna be there. Anybody else in Chicago wants to show up and got an issue, they can be there too, but we’ll find out.”

Check out the complete interview at Podbay.fm. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.