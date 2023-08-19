Samoa Joe To Be In Action On Tonight’s AEW Collision: Fight For The Fallen

You can officially pencil in half of a new match for tonight’s AEW Collision.

Ahead of tonight’s special Fight For The Fallen edition of AEW Collision, the company has confirmed that ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe will be in action tonight.

No opponent was announced for “The King of Television.”

Also released ahead of tonight’s show is a video where Darby Allin talks about his scheduled showdown against Christian Cage.

Check out the content below, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight for live AEW Collision: Fight For The Fallen results coverage from Lexington, KY.

#ROH World TV Champion @SamoaJoe will be in action TONIGHT LIVE from Lexington, KY Don’t miss Saturday Night #AEWCollision Fight For The Fallen at 8/7c on TNT! 🎟️ https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY

Based on the horrific fires in Maui, proceeds from #AEWCollision, will go to @mauifoodbank pic.twitter.com/o8RrBCi1Cs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 19, 2023