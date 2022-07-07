Samoa Joe to Defend ROH World TV Title Against Jay Lethal at Death Before Dishonor

During Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite, it was revealed that the ROH World Champion Samoa Joe would face Jay Lethal at ROH Death Before Dishonor. Two other matches were also announced.

On Saturday, July 23, Death Before Dishonor will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am Eastern.

You can check out the updated lineup below:

ROH TV Championship Match

Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal

ROH Pure Championship Match

Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia

ROH Tag Team Championship Match

FTR vs. The Briscoes

It has been signed, it is official! ROH World TV Champion @SamoaJoe defends his Title against longest reigning former champion @TheLethalJay at @ringofhonor's #DeathBeforeDishonor Saturday July 23rd! Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ybvLmFrl1p — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 7, 2022

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.