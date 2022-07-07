Samoa Joe to Defend ROH World TV Title Against Jay Lethal at Death Before Dishonor

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

During Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite, it was revealed that the ROH World Champion Samoa Joe would face Jay Lethal at ROH Death Before Dishonor. Two other matches were also announced.

On Saturday, July 23, Death Before Dishonor will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am Eastern.

You can check out the updated lineup below:

ROH TV Championship Match
Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal

ROH Pure Championship Match
Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia

ROH Tag Team Championship Match
FTR vs. The Briscoes

