Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne Announced For AEW Collision: Homecoming

The lineup for AEW Collision: Homecoming continues to take shape.
Ahead of the Saturday, January 25 episode of AEW Collision: Homecoming at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, a new match has been announced for the show.
Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne will take place on the 1/25 episode after being pulled from this week’s AEW Dynamite due to travel issues.
Also scheduled for this week’s show is Konosuke Takeshita vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the AEW International Championship, Buddy Matthews & Brody King vs. The Gates of Agony, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. The Undisputed Kingdom, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Big Bill, as well as Mariah May and Toni Storm “meeting face-to-face.”
TOMORROW, Sat, 1/25@dailysplace Jacksonville, FL
8pm ET/7pm CT, TNT + Max
Saturday Night #AEWCollision@SamoaJoe vs @thenickwayne
Legendary Samoa Joe will make his long-awaited return to the ring to collide vs Nick Wayne TOMORROW!
AEW Homecoming on TNT + @StreamOnMax
TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/mwqJE9kAnu
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 24, 2025