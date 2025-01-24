Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne Announced For AEW Collision: Homecoming

The lineup for AEW Collision: Homecoming continues to take shape.

Ahead of the Saturday, January 25 episode of AEW Collision: Homecoming at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, a new match has been announced for the show.

Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne will take place on the 1/25 episode after being pulled from this week’s AEW Dynamite due to travel issues.

Also scheduled for this week’s show is Konosuke Takeshita vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the AEW International Championship, Buddy Matthews & Brody King vs. The Gates of Agony, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. The Undisputed Kingdom, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Big Bill, as well as Mariah May and Toni Storm “meeting face-to-face.”