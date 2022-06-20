Samoa Joe Wishes IMPACT Happy Anniversary, Addresses Slammiversary Absence

While AJ Styles made an appearance of sorts, turning up in a video that aired during the IMPACT Slammiversary 2022 pay-per-view over the weekend, there was one glaring absence.

Samoa Joe.

The former longtime IMPACT Wrestling veteran and current AEW performer did not appear in any form or fashion during the 20th anniversary special event at Slammiversary on Sunday night.

On Monday morning, Samoa Joe took to social media to address his absence.

“Dearest cackling hens,” he began in a post shared via his official Twitter feed. “I wasn’t asked, or available, and it should not mar a great milestone set by Impact.”

Joe concluded, “Happy Anniversary, and my best going forward to all involved.”

Check out the actual tweet embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of Samoa Joe.