Samoa Joe WWE Status Update

Samoa Joe has not returned to WWE RAW action because he’s still not medically cleared to compete.

Joe’s 30-day WWE Wellness Policy suspension expired in time for the WrestleMania 36 tapings but Joe still has not been cleared from his most recent concussion, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

As noted, Joe suffered a concussion during the shoot for WWE’s “RAW: Must Be Monday” commercial, seen below. The injury came when he took the table spot from The Authors of Pain. The concussion from this commercial shoot was his second concussion in less than 1 month. Joe suffered a broken thumb back in September and didn’t return to the ring on RAW until late December. He then suffered a concussion while doing a dive on the January 27 RAW episode, returned to action for one week, and then suffered the second concussion at the commercial shoot in early February. He then tested positive to violate the WWE Wellness Policy.

There’s no word yet on a timetable for when Joe will be cleared for RAW action, but we will keep you updated.