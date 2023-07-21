Samoa Joe’s Opponent Revealed For Tonight’s ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV

Thursday night’s Death Before Dishonor go-home episode of ROH TV saw Dalton Castle go up against and defeat Shane Taylor in the finals of the ROH World Television Championship Eliminator Tournament to become the new #1 contender to the ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe.

It was then made official that reigning ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe will defend his title against Dalton Castle in a first-time-ever matchup at tonight’s ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV event.

ROH Death Before Dishonor is set to take place later tonight, July 21 from inside the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey.

