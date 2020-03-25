Samoa Joe’s WWE Suspension Comes To An End

Samoa Joe is now eligible to return to action for WWE.

WWE announced back on February 25 that Joe had been suspended for 30 days due to his first violation of the WWE Wellness Policy. The suspension went into effect on Monday, February 24.

There’s no word yet on if Joe will be brought back to work this week for the WrestleMania 36 tapings, which are scheduled to run today and tomorrow in the Orlando area, but he is eligible to perform.

While Joe is able to return now that his suspension is over, there’s still no confirmation that he’s been medically cleared to compete. Before the 30-day suspension was announced, Joe was put on the shelf after suffering a reported concussion from taking a bad table dump during a WWE commercial shoot in early February, which would have been Joe’s second concussion in less than 1 month. Joe suffered a broken thumb back in September and didn’t return to the ring on RAW until late December. He then suffered a concussion while doing a dive on the January 27 RAW episode, returned to action for one week, and then suffered the second concussion while filming the commercial.