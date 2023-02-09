Samu Addresses If He Was Supposed to Be a Part of the Tribal Chief Acknowledgement Ceremony

This week’s guest on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling was WWE legend Samu. Samu discussed his wrestling career, being a member of the Anoa’i family, Vince McMahon, Paul Heyman, The Bloodline, Roman Reigns, and other topics.

When Samu returned to the WWF in 1992, he stated that he and Yokozuna were supposed to form The Headshrinkers:

“Yokozuna and I were supposed to do the Headshrinker gimmick because we were tag teaming in Japan at the time and we were supposed to do the Headshrinker gimmick in WWE. Well, actually, they wanted us to be The New Guinea Headhunters. We were like, ‘Oh no, please. How about the Headshrinkers.’ But like I said, it was supposed to be Yoko and myself and Yoko at that time was doing a lot of singles stuff in Mexico. He had got a cut on his leg that got infected, so he wasn’t able to make the debut, our debut. JJ Dillon went in the back and told them the sad news and then said, ‘Let’s scratch the whole thing. Forget it.’ You know, he does that real good sometimes. At the time, Fatu was there with me. He was laying down relaxing underneath the table. He said, ‘Let’s go in there.’ Him and I were the SST for the longest time so we still had a package to offer. We were like, we still got something to show. Give us a chance and if you like it, you like it. If you don’t we’ll leave. So basically that’s what happened and then Fatu and I went out there and tore it down, and the rest was history.”

Regarding if he was supposed to be a part of the Tribal Chief Acknowledgement Ceremony, he said:

“Yeah. It was supposed to be Rikishi, myself, my dad, my uncle to name a few. My dad couldn’t fly at the time and Rikishi had pneumonia at the time. So everything just got put on the backburner.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)