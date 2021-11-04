Samuray Del Sol Responds To Chris Jericho Criticism

As noted, Chris Jericho and Amanda Huber, the widow of Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), received some fan criticism for their response to a tweet from Samuray Del Sol (fka WWE’s Kalisto), who incorrectly spelled Jon’s first name. After making his AEW Dynamite debut last night, Samuray noted how he prayed and talked to Jon before the bout, calling him “John” instead. This led to Jericho pointing out the incorrect spelling, and Amanda coming to his defense.

In an update, Samuray responded today and said his emotions got the best of him.

Samuray wrote, “My emotions got the best of me carnal [folded hands emoji] [fist emoji] [sunglasses emoji]”

