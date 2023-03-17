SANADA Leaves Los Ingobernables De Japon And Joins Just Five Guys Faction

Just Four Guys become five.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling superstar SANADA has left Los Ingobernables de Japon and has aligned himself with Just Four Guys.

It all happened after SANADA defeated LIJ leader Tetsuya Naito to advance to the semifinals of the New Japan Cup 2023 tournament.

After the match was over, Just Four Guys members Taichi, TAKA Michinoku, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and DOUKI all came to the ring and were embraced by SANADA. SANADA then announced he was leaving LIJ and the Just Four Guys faction is now Just Five Guys.

SANADA has been with LIJ since 2016. He will face Mark Davis is the New Japan Cup 2023 tournament on March 19th.