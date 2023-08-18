SANADA’s Opponent Announced For Impact Emergence, Updated Line-Up

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA will face Jake Something at Emergence.

Impact and NJPW previously announced that SANADA would work Emergence in a non-title match, and his opponent was revealed on this week’s episode of Impact. This is the first meeting between the two.

From March 2014 to April 2015, SANADA was employed by TNA/Impact. He was a former Impact X-Division Champion. This will be his first Impact match since losing to Gunner on February 16, 2015 at the One Night Only: Classic Tournament tapings. Something worked for Impact as an enhancement talent in the spring of 2017, then returned to full-time work in March 2018. He announced his departure in March 2022, but returned this past July for Slammiversary’s Ultimate X. He has worked two matches since then, defeating Kevin Knight at the July 16 tapings, which aired on July 20, and Davey Vega at the July 28 tapings, which aired on August 3. Dirty Dango and Something are currently feuding.

The Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada will host the 2023 Impact Emergence special on Sunday, August 27. It will be broadcast live on Impact Plus, YouTube for Ultimate Insiders subscribers, and FITE.

The updated card is as follows:

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Trinity (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

Tournament Winners TBD vs. Subculture (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster) (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles

The Coven (Taylor Wilde, KiLynn King) vs. Death Dollz (Jessicka, Courtney Rush) vs. The SHAWntourage (Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans) vs. MK Ultra (Killer Kelly, Masha Slamovich) (c)

Impact Digital Media Title Match

Johnny Swinger vs. Kenny King (c)

Non-Title Match

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA vs. Jake Something

Time Machine (Impact World Champion Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Kushida) and Josh Alexander vs. Impact X-Division Champion Lio Rush, Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray, Brian Myers and Moose