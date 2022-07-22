Santana Undergoes Knee Surgery

AEW star Santana was injured during the Blood & Guts match on Dynamite a few weeks ago. Only a few minutes after he entered the double cage, the left knee injury occurred during an encounter with Daniel Garcia. It was a non-contact injury.

Dave Meltzer stated in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Santa underwent “reconstructive knee surgery and looks to be out about eight months.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Santana went to an independent wrestling event last weekend in Puerto Rico to give up his championship from the promotion. At the indie event, he was seen using crutches.

Recent reports of a breakdown between Santana and Ortiz were confirmed by Konnan as they have not worked a tag team match together in 2022. Before getting hurt, Sanatana was working on the indie scene this year as a singles star.

Santana previously suffered a stage two MCL injury in May 2019 while competing in Impact Wrestling, which caused him to miss a few weeks of action.

We hope he recovers quickly.