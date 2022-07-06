Santana’s Injury From Blood and Guts 2022 Could Be a “Relatively Long”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Santana suffered a knee injury during the 2022 Blood and Guts cage match as his left leg buckled while hitting a uranage. The injury was discussed by AEW President Tony Khan during an appearance on Busted Open Radio.

“I haven’t talked much publicly about it. He is injured and it’s unfortunate. Obviously, it’s a very dangerous match and going into it, we knew injuries were a possibility. Santana is a great pro wrestler and part of a great tag team with Ortiz. We really value him. I did speak to him after, I know he’s injured, we’re going to stand by Santana and support him through the injury and do what we can. It’s the right thing to do. Hopefully, it won’t too long, but it could be a relatively long injury. It could be a while that Santana is out, but we’re here for whatever he needs. It’s unfortunate that the Blood & Guts match does come with injuries. It’s a knee injury that he suffered. Hopefully, he’ll be back, relatively soon.”

You can check out the podcast below:



(quote courtesy of Fightful.com)