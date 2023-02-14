Santino Marella On His Relationship With Beth Phoenix, Who He Wants To Work With In IMPACT

Santino Marella recently spoke with Metro U.K. for an in-depth interview covering his new gig as the authority figure in IMPACT Wrestling.

During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran revealed who he wants to work with in IMPACT Wrestling and also talks about his relationship with Beth Phoenix.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On his relationship with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix: “I knew Beth from OVW. I love Beth to death, her and her husband [Edge], they’re just awesome people. When two people really get wrestling, they get [the idea of] working together, they get the notion of making the people you work with look better and in turn you look better. She’s a very giving person, and that’s why we were comfortable giving each other as much as we could because we knew it would be reciprocated. She’s obviously a Hall of Famer, she’s amazing, man.”

On wanting to work with former Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace: “I wouldn’t mind doing something, kind of like a tribute to that moving forward with Jordynne Grace. Her [husband Jonathan Gresham is] there so it’s kind of awkward.”

On how he doesn’t want to rush anything in IMPACT: “The only limit is our imagination, really. Now that I’m older and a little bit wiser, we don’t have to get it all done in a couple of months. We can just take our time, let’s stretch this out and become a staple of the show and just enjoy the process.”

