Santino Marella Reveals He Pitched The Idea Of A “Hypnosis” Storyline For His WWE Character

Former WWE star Santino Marella discussed a storyline idea he pitched to give his comedic character a more serious side in an interview with The Metro.

“I pitched one story where I wanted to have a hypnotist hypnotize Santino. When he was under the hypnosis, he was this killer and then the hypnosis was removed and he started losing again. And then he had that moment where someone talked to him, that speech in the movie like, ‘Even though you were under hypnosis that was you, you did that stuff,’ and then we can transition to a little more legitimate fighter.”

“But you know, you can make the best steak in the world but if it’s a bologna sandwich market, well, you better make bologna sandwich, right?”