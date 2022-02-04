Santino Marella Reveals His Daughter Has Been Signed By WWE

Last year, Santino Marella publicly reached out to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in regards to WWE signing his daughter Bianca.

It appears that the company has done so as Santino appeared on the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast and said the following:

“So, my daughter’s 26. My daughter is starting at the PC in two weeks. She got hired. She’s a beast, man. She’s gonna be an absolute top-tier player… From a young child, she won her school speeches, she was a Miss Teen Ontario, she’s a television personality, and she’s tall and she’s strong.”

“I can’t wait to go to WrestleMania, just as a parent to watch their kid.”