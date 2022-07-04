Santino Marella Sounds Off On Behind-The-Scenes Working Relationship With Vince McMahon

Santino Marella recently appeared as a guest on the Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda for an interview.

During the appearance on the popular weekly pro wrestling program, the former WWE Superstar spoke about how he started to understand Vince McMahon more after he opened his Battle Arts Academy in 2013, as well as how McMahon was very welcoming every time he interacted with him behind-the-scenes in WWE.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how he started to understand Vince McMahon a lot more once he opened his Battle Arts Academy in 2013: “I opened Battle Arts Academy in 2013 and I became the Vince of my world. I just understood Vince a lot more and sometimes, I get hot for stupid [reasons] because it’s your baby. I had a problem delegating because I wanted things done right and I wanted them done perfect, and I guess that’s why I get hot sometimes at people because I want everything done perfect. I understand why he got hot sometimes. You need those key people just beneath you that you can trust, you know, this guy has your best intentions in mind and it’s good to have a couple of key people. Vince had his fingerprints on every single aspect of the business, everything from a creative design of a pay-per-view poster to programming. There’s a lot of people out there that it’s popular or cool to hate on Vince, but how can you hate on Vince when you enjoyed this product for so long?”

On how every time he approached McMahon he was very welcoming: “There were times where I didn’t want to approach him because he was busy or working, but every time I ever approached Vince with an idea, I was very welcomed at all times. He’s an awesome guy. I never had a bad experience with Vince, ever. I know other people or people that have, but I have not. He was always like, ‘Knock on the door any time,’ put’s his phone down, glasses off, turns, [and gives] undivided intention. I’m like ‘Wow, this guy is a class act, man.’ The whole family is, actually.”

Check out the complete Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda segment featuring Santino Marella by visiting Supercast.com. H/T to Wrestling Inc for transcribing the above quotes.