Santino Marella Talks About Potential In-Ring Return, Backstage Atmosphere In IMPACT

Santino Marella recently spoke with the folks from SEScoops.com for an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the new authority figure for IMPACT Wrestling spoke about whether or not he will return to the ring as part of his comeback, as well as his thoughts on the backstage atmosphere in IMPACT.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how the stars lined up for a current stint with IMPACT: “It’s a great company. I’ve been around a couple of times as a guest. I knew it would be an awesome place to work. The stars lined up. We’re back, and the fact I get to be Santino is amazing.”

On whether he will return to the ring at IMPACT: “I don’t know when I will be distributing or administering the first cobra, but it’s always with me. I think I can wrestle a little bit. I’ve got some injuries, so it really just depends on how meticulous I am with my rehab. I have a bad back, so I’ll really need to warm it up. I can’t do it consistently but I can do a match here or there if need be.”

On the backstage atmosphere of the locker room in IMPACT: “It’s a fun locker room. There are no locker room cancers. Nobody is complaining. It’s an upbeat locker room, which is what it’s supposed to be because you should be grateful if you’re a wrestler for a living.”

Check out the complete Santino Marella interview by visiting SEScoops.com.